Newtown

Woman shot male victim, barricaded herself in Newtown home with children present: police

By Bryan Mercer and Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

Police in Newtown have released additional information related to an incident that took place on Christmas Eve in the town.

Police responded to a home on Boggs Hill Road for a dispute call on Dec. 24 and found a victim on the front porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers were able to pull the victim to safety, but the suspect went back inside the house, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspect, later identified as Meghan Gouveia, 32, of Newtown, remained barricaded inside the home for several hours, according to police.

Officers shut down Boggs Hill Road in the area of Willowbrook Lane and Bentagrass Lane while they tried to get her to come out of the home.

Gouveia came out of the home peacefully just before 1 a.m. and was taken into custody, police said.

Local

stonington 3 hours ago

New details released about shooting that killed police K9, man in Stonington

suffield 3 hours ago

Alpaca farm in Suffield collecting Christmas trees over next several weeks

On Wednesday, Newtown police confirmed the victim was a male, and said he remains in stable condition. He had been taken to Danbury Hospital on Dec. 24, according to police.

Police also said that two children were present at the time of the incident. Newtown PD says those children were not injured, and after a call to the Dept. of Children and Families, they are now in the care of family members.

Gouveia was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Gouveia was held on a $1.5 million bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us