Woman shot male victim, barricaded herself in Newtown home with children present: police

Police in Newtown have released additional information related to an incident that took place on Christmas Eve in the town.

Police responded to a home on Boggs Hill Road for a dispute call on Dec. 24 and found a victim on the front porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers were able to pull the victim to safety, but the suspect went back inside the house, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Meghan Gouveia, 32, of Newtown, remained barricaded inside the home for several hours, according to police.

Officers shut down Boggs Hill Road in the area of Willowbrook Lane and Bentagrass Lane while they tried to get her to come out of the home.

Gouveia came out of the home peacefully just before 1 a.m. and was taken into custody, police said.

On Wednesday, Newtown police confirmed the victim was a male, and said he remains in stable condition. He had been taken to Danbury Hospital on Dec. 24, according to police.

Police also said that two children were present at the time of the incident. Newtown PD says those children were not injured, and after a call to the Dept. of Children and Families, they are now in the care of family members.

Gouveia was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Gouveia was held on a $1.5 million bond.