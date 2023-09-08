Woman suspected of murder in Bridgeport found in Jamaica

A woman who is suspected of murder in Bridgeport on Jan. 2, 2022, was found in Jamaica and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force have taken her into custody, according to Bridgeport police.

Police said 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds is suspected in the murder of 36-year-old Andre Brown. Officers found him lying in a front yard on Marcel Street just after 10 p.m. that night when they responded to a report that someone had been shot.

Brown was quickly transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Reynolds had an outstanding extraditable murder warrant out of Bridgeport and has been extradited to the United States, Bridgeport police said. She has been charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and additional charges.

Bond has been set at $2.5 million.