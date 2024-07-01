Women accused of spitting on security officers, biting a bouncer at Milford restaurant

Milford police made three arrests following multiple instances of assault at a neighborhood restaurant.

The first arrest happened on Friday, when police say some officers were working at Stonebridge Restaurant as private security.

Officers said around 11:00 p.m. on June 28, a woman punched a bouncer who was trying to remove her after she had gotten sick. When officers attempted to put the woman in handcuffs, police say she spit on the officers while resisting.

About 25 hours later, police say a different woman threw a drink at a bouncer around 12:30 a.m. and began punching him in the face after she was asked to leave. Milford officers working as private security on June 30 arrested the woman, but they say another woman who was with her ran at officers, and bit a bouncer on the arm.

The second woman involved in the overnight incident was arrested as well.

A manager of Stonebridge Restaurant says they often hire former police officers for their security staff, adding, "We do everything we can to ensure safety."

When asked about these specific incidents, the manager said, "This one made us 'sharpen our pencils,' but we've got a great team."

He added that the bouncer who was bitten is doing fine.