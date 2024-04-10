WOODSTOCK

Woodstock First Selectman Jay Swan dies

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The town of Woodstock announced that the town's first selectman, Jay Swan, has died.

Town officials said Swan "exemplified service to his town and community." They said he will be greatly missed.

Swan's cause of death is unknown, and officials didn't provide any additional information.

In a statement, Sen. Jeff Gordon said he is saddened and heartbroken to hear of Swan's death.

"I knew John for many years. In addition to our friendship, Jay and I worked together in town government during several years...Our work together continued when I was elected State Senator. Jay’s community caring, hard work ethic, common sense thinking and humor will be missed," Gordon said.

NBC Connecticut recently spoke with Swan about the importance of keeping full-time EMS service in Woodstock. The town's volunteer fire department said there won't be enough funding come June.

