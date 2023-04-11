Middletown

Work to Begin on Route 17 On-Ramp to Route 9 North in Middletown

Woman holding the steering wheel of a car
Storyblocks

Work to reconfigure the Route 17 on-ramp that leads to Route 9 North in Middletown will begin soon and state officials are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss it.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

The governor’s office said the project was designed to reduce crashes and improving traffic mobility.

It includes removing the stop sign on the on-ramp and creating a full-length, free-flow acceleration lane to  allow vehicles to merge onto Route 9 without having to come to a complete stop first.

The governor’s office said this project is part of a comprehensive Department of Transportation program that will result in the reconfiguration of several areas of Route 9 in Middletown.

The state Department of Transportation website says that after the closure of the Harbor Drive interchange, the Main Street Extension and Route 17 interchange will serve as the primary access to Route 9 for the southern section of downtown Middletown, which would add traffic congestion at the Route 17 interchange.

Learn more about the plan here.

