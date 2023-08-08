Worker dies days after bucket truck accident in Plainville: police

A worker for a tree-cutting crew who fell from a bucket truck last week in Plainville has died, according to police.

Michael Holcomb died Sunday evening, police said.

Holcomb was part of a crew cutting trees on Hollyberry Lane last Wednesday when the incident occurred.

According to police, Holcomb was in the bucket when the boom for the bucket truck failed and he fell to the ground. He suffered severe head trauma, police said.

Police and OSHA are investigating.