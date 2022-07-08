Worker Hospitalized After Being Injured in West Hartford

A worker was injured in an incident on Railroad Place in West Hartford Friday morning and has been taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said dispatchers received a report around 9:45 a.m. about a worker being injured in an explosion involving a chemical in a commercial occupancy on Railroad Place.

Firefighters, police and American Medical Response responded and found a worker was injured while working on a piece of equipment where a chemical was present, police said.

The worker’s injuries are not life-threatening, there was no apparent release of a chemical not traditionally present in the area, and there was no danger to the public, police said.

They added that there was no active fire and no other workers were involved.

The incident was limited to the area immediately surrounding the workspace and the building remains occupied, police said.

The worker was treated at the scene and transported to a local area hospital.

Police said the West Hartford fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the incident and the circumstances.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration was requested and responded.