Wrong-Way Crash Closes I-84 West in Plainville

A wrong-way driver caused a crash that closed I-84 West in Plainville on Sunday morning.

Two SUVs collided between exits 33 and 32 around 4:30 a.m., according to state police.

Police said 34-year-old Jacqueline Nieves was driving the wrong way on the highway when she hit another SUV head-on.

The passenger in the other vehicle suffered a serious injury, according to police. The driver suffered a minor injury.

Nieves had a minor injury, police said.

It was not clear when the highway would reopen.