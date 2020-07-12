Plainville

Wrong-Way Crash Closes I-84 West in Plainville

two vehicles damaged after a wrong-way crash
NBC Connecticut

A wrong-way crash closed I-84 West in Plainville on Sunday morning.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A wrong-way driver caused a crash that closed I-84 West in Plainville on Sunday morning.

Two SUVs collided between exits 33 and 32 around 4:30 a.m., according to state police.

Police said 34-year-old Jacqueline Nieves was driving the wrong way on the highway when she hit another SUV head-on.

Local

Joe Ganim 13 hours ago

Bridgeport Mayor Sues Delta Airlines Over Dog Bite

1944 hartford circus fire 14 hours ago

DNA Analysis of 1944 Hartford Circus Fire Bodies Exhumed Was Unsuccessful

The passenger in the other vehicle suffered a serious injury, according to police. The driver suffered a minor injury.

Nieves had a minor injury, police said.

It was not clear when the highway would reopen.

This article tagged under:

Plainville
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us