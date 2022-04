Interstate 691 east in Meriden has reopened after a wrong-way crash with serious injuries on Tuesday.

State police said the wrong-way crash happened a few minutes after midnight.

Two cars were involved in the crash and one of the cars rolled over, troopers added. Serious injuries were reported.

The highway was closed near exit 5, state police said. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.