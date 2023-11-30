Groton

Wrong way detection system installed off Groton's Clarence B. Sharp Highway

The wrong way detection system was installed on the exit 3A northbound off ramp from Route 349 (Clarence B. Sharp Highway) in Groton.

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

New technology was installed in Groton overnight, aimed at preventing wrong way crashes.

There is now a wrong way detection system at the exit 3A northbound off ramp from Route 349 (Clarence B. Sharp Highway) in Groton.

The installation is part of a larger, state-wide effort to reduce the number of wrong-way crashes in Connecticut.

The state has now installed wrong way detection systems at more than two dozen off-ramps and has plans to install 120 more before the end of 2024.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"To really make sure that if someone does make that mistake, if they do get on the highway in the wrong direction, they see those signs, they see those lights and they are able to stop before they get on the highway and hurt themselves or someone else," said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

DOT begins installation of expanded wrong-way driving alert technology

According to the state, there were 13 wrong way crashes in Connecticut in 2022 resulting in 23 fatalities. In almost every wrong way crash, the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol, the DOT said.

Local

Israel-Hamas War 2 hours ago

Calls for Gaza ceasefire at New Haven tree lighting

holiday shopping 2 hours ago

Experts encourage ‘shopping small and dining local' this holiday season

“These are totally preventable crashes if people were driving sober and paying attention," Morgan said.

The state identified more than 200 high risk off ramps, which get top priority for the detection technology.

If a wrong way driver goes by, red flashing lights are triggered. If they pass a second detection point, state police are notified.

One of the reasons that the state selected the exit 3A off ramp location in Groton was because the two ramps are located side by side.

In identifying high risk ramps, the state also looks at wrong way event history, presence of businesses that serve alcohol near the ramp, and highway lighting.

A full list of the current wrong way detection locations can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Grotondriving safety
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us