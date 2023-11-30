Wrong way detection system installed off Groton's Clarence B. Sharp Highway

New technology was installed in Groton overnight, aimed at preventing wrong way crashes.

There is now a wrong way detection system at the exit 3A northbound off ramp from Route 349 (Clarence B. Sharp Highway) in Groton.

The installation is part of a larger, state-wide effort to reduce the number of wrong-way crashes in Connecticut.

The state has now installed wrong way detection systems at more than two dozen off-ramps and has plans to install 120 more before the end of 2024.

"To really make sure that if someone does make that mistake, if they do get on the highway in the wrong direction, they see those signs, they see those lights and they are able to stop before they get on the highway and hurt themselves or someone else," said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

According to the state, there were 13 wrong way crashes in Connecticut in 2022 resulting in 23 fatalities. In almost every wrong way crash, the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol, the DOT said.

“These are totally preventable crashes if people were driving sober and paying attention," Morgan said.

The state identified more than 200 high risk off ramps, which get top priority for the detection technology.

If a wrong way driver goes by, red flashing lights are triggered. If they pass a second detection point, state police are notified.

One of the reasons that the state selected the exit 3A off ramp location in Groton was because the two ramps are located side by side.

In identifying high risk ramps, the state also looks at wrong way event history, presence of businesses that serve alcohol near the ramp, and highway lighting.

A full list of the current wrong way detection locations can be found here.