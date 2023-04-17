Yale New Haven Children's Receives Free Lego Sets From Guinness World Record Holder

A three-time Guinness World Record Holder skilled at walking across Legos barefoot is making the kids smile at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, the young patients received 286 Lego sets thanks to a charitable donation from Russell Cassaveh.

A couple of years ago, he quit his job and cashed out his retirement. He put everything into "Little Bricks Charity."

He now travels the country going from one hospital to the next to deliver Lego sets to kids. He said Lego’s is the most requested toy in children’s hospitals.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“The only thing I think about is Lego and his amazing children’s hospitals we get to help out,” Cassaveh said.

“Instead of being in a hospital room, in a bed, tied to IVs, they're now a pirate on the seven seas or a police officer chasing down that criminal or maybe a veterinarian saving an animal or heck, maybe even a doctor so there's a playability and replay-ability,” he continued.

Hospital professionals double down on the goal of making kids feel more at ease.

“It just takes them away from that experience that hospitalization it helps them to feel like a normal kid again, which is exactly what we want to bring to them," Teresa Kristoff, a child life supervisor for Yale New Haven, said.

He said 80% of the donations the charity receives come from his TikTok viewers. Each child gets to take home the set to continue to learn, play and use their imaginations.

“It’s just a next level treat,” Cassevah said.

Yale New Haven Children's Hospital was the first hospital on the Little Bricks Charity tour.

Cassevah will be visiting eight other children's hospitals around the country to give away free Lego sets to kids.