Yale New Haven Health says CT is on trend with nationwide uptick in flu cases

The U.S Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) is reporting a significant increase in flu cases and it appears Connecticut is on track with the nationwide trend.

Dr. Scott Roberts, medical director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Health, said the hospital system is seeing what the state is seeing, from "public health labs, inpatient census, patients waiting in emergency rooms.”

“We’re seeing significant upticks in influenza this year, it's really so far double that of last year at least for CT," Roberts said.

He said that there are currently 100 flu patients at Yale New Haven Health.

Roberts explained the increase could be due to a number of different factors, including a decrease in people getting the flu vaccine.

“Sometimes it's a new strain that maybe it bypasses some of our immunity that we’re used to, or there’s a lower rate of vaccinated individuals or for whatever reason this year, there’s just higher numbers in our communities due to more people congregating indoors," Roberts said.

He recommended vulnerable groups such as people with cardiovascular disease, pulmonary disease or those who are immunosuppressed to get vaccinated to prevent a mild disease from becoming severe.

“One of the main things we hear every year is people get the flu vaccine and they still get the flu and that certainly can happen, but the goal of any vaccination is to prevent that disease from becoming a mild illness to a really severe illness," Roberts said.

Some people in New Haven said they have noticed the increase of people being sick with the flu and norovirus.

“On social media, everybody’s talking about getting sick and it's the same thing, the same flu-like symptoms but they’re saying it's stronger than the flu,” resident Shalisa Suero said.

New Havener Eric Jones aid he’s been wearing a mask more often and making sure he gets his yearly flu shot.

“Every month, every year, there's a new thing coming out and I’m very concerned,” Jones said.

Tips to prevent respiratory illnesses: