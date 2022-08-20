Yard Goats, Baseball Legend's Family Help Get Puerto Rican Parade Started

Festivities for the Puerto Rican Parade just kicked off moments ago at Dunkin Donuts Park, where the community is celebrating a baseball legend.

Today, the Yard Goats, Governor Lamont, and family are honoring the legacy of Roberto Clemente.

He was the first Latin American to be inducted into the national baseball hall of fame.

Clemente was born in Puerto Rico in 1934 and played eighteen seasons in the majors, all with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In his career, he tallied 240 home runs and three thousand hits.

Clemente was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1972 in San Juan, Puerto Rico when he was headed to deliver supplies to earthquake victims.

The community is really showing love and support.

This event kicks off the festivities for the Puerto Rican Day parade tomorrow. NBC and Telemundo will be present so make sure to stop by and say hi.