Yard House to Open First Connecticut Location in Norwalk

Connecticut is getting its first Yard House bar and restaurant location.

Yard House, which is part of the Darden Restaurants company, has 82 other locations but now will be opening a new restaurant in Norwalk at the SoNo Collection on Water Street.

The restaurant will be 12,000 square feet with indoor and outdoor seating.

Yard House is known, in part, for its large beer selection -- more than 100 on tap, according to a Darden press release.

The Norwalk location will have several local beers including:

Bright Blonde Ale by Half Full Brewery from Stamford

Geobunny Hazy IPA by Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield

Road to Ruin Imperial IPA by Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford

The restaurant is scheduled to open today.