Bridgeport

Young the Giant concert in Bridgeport is rescheduled due to air quality concerns

By Angela Fortuna

Young the Giant

A concert at Bridgeport's Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater is being rescheduled Wednesday due to air quality concerns.

Live Nation said the Young the Giant with Milky Chance concert will be rescheduled to Wednesday, June 14.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to worsen as the day goes on. The thickest smoke will be during the evening and early Wednesday night.

Anyone with tickets will be able to use them at the rescheduled concert.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportair quality
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us