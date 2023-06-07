Young the Giant concert in Bridgeport is rescheduled due to air quality concerns

A concert at Bridgeport's Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater is being rescheduled Wednesday due to air quality concerns.

Live Nation said the Young the Giant with Milky Chance concert will be rescheduled to Wednesday, June 14.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to worsen as the day goes on. The thickest smoke will be during the evening and early Wednesday night.

Anyone with tickets will be able to use them at the rescheduled concert.