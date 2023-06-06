Your cold-like or COVID symptoms may actually be Human Metapneumovirus

Have you been dealing with a cough, runny nose or fever-like symptoms this spring, but tested negative for COVID? You might blame your symptoms on allergies, but you could actually have another respiratory virus.

It isn't something new, but doctors say COVID brought a lot of these respiratory viruses to light.

This one is called Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are more susceptible.

It's like a bad case of the cold and symptoms can include a runny nose, sore throat, congestion, cough, fever and shortness of breath. It could progress to bronchitis or pneumonia.

How can you determine if what you have isn't allergies?

“Allergies, obviously, you may have the itchy eyes, the runny nose, the sneezing, you may have congestion, even some sore throat from that post nasal drip. But once you start developing a lower respiratory cough, once you start developing things like fever, shortness of breath, wheezing, hoarseness. These are things that may point you towards something different besides allergies," said Hartford Health Care Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Ulysses Wu.

You can test for the virus at your doctor's office.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases rose quickly across the country between February and April. Symptoms of HMPV tend to last about three to seven days.

Doctor Wu says whenever you are sick, it's best to stay away from others because you are contagious.