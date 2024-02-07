Man arrested after elderly woman scammed out of $20K in Fairfield: police

Fairfield police arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly tricking an elderly woman into withdrawing over $20,000 after she fell victim to a scam.

The incident unfolded when the victim said she received an alarming email notifying her of a $525 debit allegedly made for a Geek Squad purchase. Believing it to be a legitimate charge, she called the number in the email to dispute the transaction, police said.

The man she spoke to over the phone, allegedly representing Geek Squad, manipulated the victim into sharing sensitive banking information and granting remote access to her computer.

The suspect then said he deposited a $25,000 refund instead, and that the victim should withdraw $20,000 in cash from her bank that day, and another $5,000 the next day. He then said someone would pick up the money at her house.

Officers working with the victim surveilled her house and were able to arrest the suspect, who was charged with first-degree larceny and was held on a $10,000 bond.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20. The investigation is ongoing.