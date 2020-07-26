‘Don't Get Cocky:' Cuomo Slaps 105 NYC, LI Bars With COVID Violations Over Weekend

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 100 bars and restaurants in the NYC area were cited for COVID violations over the weekend; some licenses may be suspended

The crackdown comes as dozens of U.S. states see COVID surge anew; many new cases are thought to be tied to bars, restaurants and other enclosed spaces as well as slipping individual compliance

The lapsing compliance locally compounds the threat from out-of-state travel; 31 states that meet Cuomo's viral hotspot criteria are now on the tri-state quarantine list

More than 100 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some now face the possible suspension of their liquor licenses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The violations, for issues such as people crowding outside and workers not wearing masks, were handed out by a new state police and liquor authority enforcement task force inspecting establishments in the city and on Long Island, Cuomo said.

The state’s liquor authority board will meet Monday to review the 105 violations and decide on whether to suspend some licenses. Last week, the board yanked 10 licenses for social distancing violations.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

A convoy of police vehicles was up and down Ditmars Boulevard in Queens Sunday, checking to ensure restaurants and bars were following guidelines.

"What they would do is they would slowly make their way down the strip then as they go within a block," one witness said. "The tow trucks would block of each end and then all of the law enforcement officers would exit their vehicles would check up on the restaurants."

The owner of Thirsty Turtle on Ditmas, Katherine Fuchs, said her restaurant didn't receive any violations but she understands the need for a crackdown.

“I understand the why. I understand that people still need to make money. But this is a new time. This is not business as usual," she said.

Over on Steinway Street, rooftop restaurant owner Leo Chen says some police were looking for any excuse to write fines. He says he has been obeying the rules but got written up for a faulty elevator and allegedly being opened past the 11 p.m. curfew.

“Inside nobody is sitting. All my tables are 6 feet. I’ve been doing everything," said Chen, showing the spaced tables inside the Luna Lounge.

Business owners like Chen say they want to avoid what happened on Steinway last week. The violations were so bad that Cuomo threatened to reverse New York City's Phase IV reopening, shutting down restaurants and bars all over again.

The governor is cracking down on business violations as part of a larger effort to prevent a resurgence of the virus like more than three dozen states are seeing right now. Both California and Florida topped New York's confirmed COVID caseload in the last week. Both also reported record single-day death tolls.

The two states still have lost far fewer people than New York, which reports more than 25,000 confirmed virus fatalities and may have as many as 10,000 more deaths attributable to COVID in some way despite no definitive diagnosis.

New York's daily deaths have fallen to the single or low double digits. Just three more names were added to the toll Sunday while total COVID hospitalizations fell to 637, the lowest number since mid-March. At the same time, young people are accounting for a higher share of hospitalizations than they have in the past. Cuomo says slipping compliance individually and by businesses is to blame.

“Don’t get cocky don’t get arrogant,” Cuomo warned New Yorkers. “There are still threats that are out there. You still have the national threat, and then you have the compliance challenge.”