7-Year-Old Among 2 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Hudson River With 12 People On Board

What to Know Two people, including a child, died after more than a dozen people were pulled from the Hudson River after the private boat they were on capsized, according to police.

First responders received calls reporting people in the water shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a 7-year-old child and a woman in her 40s were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. They later died.

A woman and a 7-year-old boy died after the private boat they were riding on capsized in the Hudson River off midtown Manhattan, police said.

According to authorities, 13 people were removed from the water: the 12 people who were on the boat, and another who was part of the group of family and friends who chartered the private boat in New Jersey, but was following the bigger group on a jet ski and saw what took place. It was this jet skier that started to calling for help and notifying the nearby ferries the group needed help.

Unfortunately, a 7-year-old child and a 48-year-old woman were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to their injuries and both died. Eleven others were also injured. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to authorities, the two were trapped under the 18-foot vessel after the boat capsized near Pier 79.

According to authorities, the captain is also in critical condition.

The incident took place near a NY Waterway terminal and two ferries came to the aid of the people who were in the water -- rescuing nine people.

In a statement to News 4 New York, NY Waterway said: "This afternoon at approximately 3pm, NY Waterway responded to an emergency when a private boat overturned in the Hudson River, just north of the Pier 79 Midtown ferry terminal. Two NY Waterway ferries, the Garden State and the John Stevens, arrived on the scene and their crews rescued 9 passengers from the private boat."

NY Waterway said that all its routes have resumed normal service.

The circumstances leading up to the tragedy is currently being investigated, although authorities say they are looking to see if the boat was overloaded with passengers and if the weather played a role.