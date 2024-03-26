Washington

2 pilots hospitalized after Army helicopter crashes during training exercise in Washington state

The cause of the crash is under investigation

By Associated Press

AH-64 Apache helicopter.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

An Army helicopter crashed at a military base in Washington state during a routine training exercise Monday night, sending the two pilots to a hospital.

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord spokesperson told The News Tribune Tuesday that what the person called an “aviation mishap” on Monday night involved a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 4-6 ACS, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Fire crews and deputies were sent to the crash between Yelm and Olympia about 9:45 p.m.

Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said the marshy, brush-heavy terrain was difficult to access.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The two pilots survived the crash, he said. One was taken by ground and one was transported by air to Madigan Army Medical Center at JBLM, King said. The names of the pilots and the extent of their injuries weren't released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Washington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us