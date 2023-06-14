Donated body parts sold from Harvard Medical School's morgue, feds say

A group of people stole and sold off human remains from Harvard Medical School's morgue, federal prosecutors say, with a grand jury indicting the morgue's manager and his wife, among others.

The body part-stealing scheme stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where one of the defendants lives. Another defendant runs a store called Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody, Massachusetts, that was searched in March.

Cedric Lodge, the morgue manager, is accused of letting buyers come into the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy, then stealing parts of donated cadavers like brains, skin and bones, taking them to his home in New Hampshire and shipping them to buyers through the mail.

The indictment also names Denise Lodge, Cedric Lodge's wife, and Katrina Maclean and Joshua Taylor as defendants. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges. Two other people were previously charged in Arkansas.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Harvard Medical School for comment.

"Some crimes defy understanding," said U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam in a statement. "The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling."

The federal complaint depicts a busy black market in human remains facilitated by the Lodges, who allegedly took body parts before they were scheduled to be cremated.

In 2020, MacLean allegedly paid $600 for two desiccated faces she picked up at the school's morgue from Cedric Lodge. Months later, Taylor, who is from West Lawn, Pennsylvania, sent Denise Lodge "$200 with a memo that read, 'braiiiiiins,'" according to the complaint.

The Lodges were due in federal court in New Hampshire for separate hearings Wednesday.

The FBI confirmed in March that agents searched two locations in Peabody, including Kat's Creepy Creations. The bureau didn't comment on the search at the time.

The shop sells horror- and macabre-themed oddities.

Cedric Lodge's name was no longer listed on Harvard Medical School's website as of Wednesday, but an archived version of his biography page said he'd worked with the school's Anatomical Gift Program since fall 1995 and that he was responsible for "maintaining the anatomical morgue and teaching labs while working closely with HMS faculty and students."