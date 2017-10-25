Vegas Shooter's Brother Suspected of Child Porn Possession

The brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested on suspicion of child pornography, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case. Aerial video Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 showed investigators at a North Hollywood address.

Bruce Paddock, 58, was arrested early Wednesday at an assisted living center in North Hollywood. Aerial video showed investigators in a lot behind the building in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

A criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles County indicates the alleged crimes occurred in 2014. Details about the investigation that led to the arrest were not immediately available.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the child porn case predates the mass shooting in Las Vegas. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Stunned by Reports

The brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock spoke to reporters about his brother. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017)

An attorney who represented Bruce Paddock in past criminal matters told NBC News that he is no longer representing him and declined comment. Court records show Bruce Paddock has previous convictions for vandalism, criminal threats and theft, according to NBC News.

Bruce Paddock spoke with NBC News following the shooting, describing his own misdeeds as "minor." He said he was questioned by FBI agents after the mass shooting, mostly about his brother's childhood, NBC News reported.

Another brother, Eric Paddock spoke to NBC News following the Oct. 1 shooting where his 64-year-old brother fired on a crowded outdoor music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding scores more. He said he had been questioned by the FBI about his brother.

Nearly a month after the shooting, authorities are still attempting to determine the motive behind the shooting, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

