Apple

Apple Urges Security Upgrade to IPhones, IPads

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat

A person holding a cellphone.
NBC News

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited" by hackers.

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 10 hours ago

White House Renews Virus Briefings: ‘Bringing Back the Pros'

wall street 2 hours ago

Game Over: Hedge Fund Targeted by Redditors Closes Out of GameStop Short

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel," the nerve center of Apple's operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AppleiPhoneiPad
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us