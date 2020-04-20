Bernie Madoff

Bernie Madoff Victims to Receive Millions More

More than $2.7 billion has been distributed to almost 38,000 victims

Victims of Bernard Madoff will receive an additional $378.5 million in funds forfeited to the government in connection with his decades-long Ponzi scheme, the Justice Department said.

This distribution is the fifth in a series of payouts that will eventually return more than $4 billion to victims as compensation for losses they suffered from the collapse of the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, according to the Justice Department.

More than $2.7 billion has been distributed to almost 38,000 victims worldwide.

