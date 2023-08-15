Colombia

Brother of Colombian Women's World Cup player shot dead at a nightclub, police say

Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia's run that ended in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Mark Baker

The younger brother of Colombian Women’s World Cup player Jorelyn Carabalí was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia's run that ended in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England in Sydney on Saturday.

Women's World Cup Aug 12

England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to the Women's World Cup semifinals

Women's World Cup Jul 19

From cancer survivor to World Cup star, Colombia's Linda Caicedo aims to make history

Colombia's soccer federation issued a statement saying the welcome-home festivities for the squad's return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Local media reported that Carabalí's 23-year-old brother died after the shooting in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

The national soccer federation said Carabalí thanked her teammates for their support after her brother's death, but did not say whether she will attend the official team functions on Tuesday.

___

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ColombiaWomen's World Cup
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us