Congresswoman Who Wrote Abortion Rights Bill Arrested at Rally Near Supreme Court

The House Democrat who introduced a bill last year to enshrine abortion rights into federal law was among more than 180 protesters arrested Thursday during a pro-abortion rights rally near the Supreme Court.

Rep. Judy Chu of California was participating in a civil disobedience rally on Capitol grounds, "where she was subsequently arrested alongside other activists," her office said in a news release.

A spokesperson for Chu, describing the demonstration as a “sit-in,” told NBC News the lawmaker was arrested around 1 p.m., adding that she was the only member of Congress at the rally.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will essentially cause a “legal civil war” between the states as each one creates its own set of laws around abortion with different standards for criminality, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Bernarda Villalona told LX News.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.