Cuomo Outlines New Guidelines as Anxious New York Looks Toward Reopening

What to Know More than 26,000 tri-state lives have been lost to date, though NY reported its lowest single-day toll in a month (335) on Tuesday; daily hospitalizations also dropped below 1,000 for the first time this month

The United States topped 1 million cases Tuesday; New York accounts for nearly a third of those. Nationally, nearly 60,000 have died

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says some parts of NY may be poised to reopen when his "PAUSE" directive expires May 15; NJ Gov. Phil Murphy says his shutdown order will remain in effect statewide indefinitely

New COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state averaged under 1,000 a day for the first time this month Tuesday, the latest sign of slowly decreasing pressure on the health care system. In the city, emergency rooms are less crushed.

A week ago, NYC hospitals were admitting more than 200 virus patients a day. Today, that number could be below 100. The death rate, which lags other indicators like hospitalizations, has finally started to descend the curve.

But it's all relative - a virus that was unknown to science six months ago is still killing someone every 2 minutes across the tri-state region.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 335 new deaths Tuesday. While still staggering, it's the lowest single-day toll in a month and marked a third straight day under 400. Right now, each day the daily toll seems to tick down. Two weeks ago, there was a stretch of days where it did the opposite -- climbing closer to 800 each day. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams had warned that would be the "saddest week" of the pandemic for America. He was right. We're on the slope down now.

New Jersey reported its highest single-day death toll Tuesday (398) after reporting its lowest (61) a day earlier; Gov. Phil Murphy attributed the glaring discrepancy to a weekend reporting lag and urged New Jerseyans not to overvalue any number on a given day.

"The math doesn't matter," Murphy said. "What matters is the precious lives lost."

The lives lost to this pandemic could fill arenas, concert venues, stadiums. New York state's official toll (which doesn't include the city's separate list of 5,395 "probable" cases) is approaching 18,000. That's almost the capacity of the Barclays Center. New Jersey has lost nearly 6,500 people, while Connecticut reports 2,089 fatalities.

Hospital workers battling on the front lines for months say the all-out chaos has subsided a bit, but still report feeling overwhelmed by the sickness and death. They still find themselves serving as families' surrogates, the last to hold a loved one's hand. They still are getting sick. They still leave 12-hour shifts in tears. For many, the worst fear is possibly having to go through it all over again.

We can't let that happen, Cuomo says. "We have gone through hell and back ... and we have to respect what we accomplished here."

While New Jersey's governor has extended his shutdown order indefinitely statewide, Cuomo says he'll likely allow his "PAUSE" order to expire after May 15 in some parts of the state. The upstate region has seen a much slower infection rate than New York City, which is expected to see the state shutdown directive extended along with spots like Long Island and Westchester.

Cuomo outlined additional guidelines Tuesday for his New York state rollout plan, one he says each region -- from New York City to the Finger Lakes -- must follow as they look to re-open.

It's a 12-point plan. Before proceeding to a phased re-opening, each region must see a 14-day downward trend in hospitalization rate, in line with CDC guidelines. The second point is Cuomo's two-phase industry assessment. Construction and low-risk manufacturing operations open first. If two weeks pass with no significant impacts, other low-risk businesses in "more essential" industries can open. Cuomo set a firm ban on any attractions or businesses that may draw in people from outside the local area.

Next, Cuomo wants a plan from each business and industry to protect employees and consumers, including processes they'll plan to implement to lower infection risk. To maintain the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume.

A robust testing regimen and tracing system are key to re-opening, Cuomo has said, and regions must build those into their reopening structure. The governor says he wants at least 30,000 tracers for every 100,000 people, and regions must continue to monitor their infection rate through the reopening process.

White House Reopening Guidelines Leave Room for Interpretation

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. The criteria has been criticized by some for being vague, creating the opportunity for any governor to argue the numbers are favorable enough to start reopening.

They must also present plans to make rooms available to people who cannot self-isolate (New York City has made 1,000-plus hotel rooms available). Then comes the re-opening of schools, transit, testing and tracing with surrounding regions, which Cuomo says regions should coordinate with surrounding regions.

Reimagining is a big component of the process. Cuomo says New York will reopen differently but we can build it back better. Reimagine the workplace. Reimagine telemedicine. Reimagine tele-education, he says.

Each region must appoint an oversight institution as its "control room" to monitor key metrics, including hospital capacity, infection rate, PPE burn rate and businesses, the governor said. If any indicator becomes problematic, officials can flick a sort of emergency switch to manage the issue before it metastasizes.

Regions must all continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers, Cuomo says. He described the homeless situation on New York City subways as a "disgusting" affront to their commitment to get to work every day.

The Uncertainty Problem

More than a million people in the United States have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Far more likely have had it and recovered without even knowing they were sick in the first place. In New York City, up to 2.1 million may have been infected, data released this week shows -- 13 times the 162,000 cases reported.

Uncertainty — Who is infected? How do I pay my bills? When will this be over? — has entrenched a new kind of fear in the mindsets of many Americans, one that makes them question the very routines they comfortably abided for years.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.

In an interview with Axios, Cuomo admitted that he wished "someone stood up and blew the bugle" sooner regarding how serious of a threat the virus was and didn't take China at their word back in December or January. "And if no one was going to blow the bugle, I would feel much better if I was a bugle blower last December and January," the governor said. "I would feel better sitting here today saying, 'I blew the bugle about Wuhan province in January.' I can't say that."

Cuomo also confessed that even as late as March he was confident about New York's chances to beat the virus, partly out of "arrogance" regarding the state having some of the best health care in the world, leading him to believe the situation wouldn't be "as bad as it was in other countries."

There's a lot about the virus that no one knows or fully understands, not even the globe's top health experts and scientists. They don't know how long antibodies may provide immunity or even if they do for sure. They don't know if the virus is seasonal; there's evidence it is and that it may not be. If COVID-19 does come back in the fall, the White House says it'll be ready.

New symptoms continue to emerge. The CDC recently added chills, muscle pain and sore throat to its mounting list of possible symptoms. An earlier update involved adding sudden loss of smell. Patients have described memory loss.

This virus never existed before it emerged in China's Wuhan province last year. It's a daunting task for states to try to manage their outbreaks as scientists and health experts try to build up their research base and set guidelines in real-time.

The rapid spread of infection hasn't given them any other choice; they know the spread is far greater than the number of confirmed positives. The tri-state area alone has nearly 450,000 cases: 295,106 in New York, 113,856 in New Jersey, 26,312 in Connecticut.

Barring a vaccine or effective treatment for the virus, Harvard researchers say social distancing could be necessary into 2022. More than 70 vaccines are in development worldwide, but approval could be 12 to 18 months out if not longer. Japan's top doctor said Tuesday the already postponed Olympics may be impossible to hold next year unless an effective vaccine is available.

Clinical trials for experimental drugs have not spurred much optimism thus far, though some have appeared more effective than others in initial study. Northwell Health in New York says it has found some promising early results in a trial that uses a common, inexpensive heartburn drug as treatment in tandem with other experimental drugs. Final results are still about a month out.

Doctors could use multiple treatments on a single virus patient-- or maybe one helps one person and something different helps another. Bill Gates wrote in a recent essay that an effective treatment has to reduce the death rate by 95 percent. We're not there yet, he said -- not even close.