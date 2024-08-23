Delta chief operations officer departing for another company after just over a year on the job

Delta said COO Mike Spanos would leave at the end of the month for another job.

Spanos started at Delta as operations chief in May 2023 after holding leadership roles at Six Flags and Pepsi.

His departure comes weeks after Delta's meltdown in the wake of a massive CrowdStrike outage, though CEO Ed Bastian said Spanos told him earlier in the summer that he was considering other opportunities outside of the airline.

Delta Air Lines' chief operating officer is leaving at the end of the month, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

CEO Ed Bastian said in an employee memo that Chief Operations Officer Mike Spanos is taking a job at another company.

His departure, after just over a year on the job, comes weeks after Delta suffered a meltdown in the wake of the massive CrowdStrike outage in July. Delta estimates those disruptions cost the airline some $500 million and said it will seek compensation from CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

However, Bastian said the memo on Friday that Spanos told him earlier in the summer that he was "considering opportunities outside of Delta."

Delta doesn't plan to replace Spanos, Bastian said. Instead, John Laughter, the chief of operations and president of Delta's TechOps maintenance-and-overhaul unit, and Allison Ausband, chief customer experience officer, will report to Bastian.

Spanos joined Delta in May 2023 and previously held the role of CEO at Six Flags Entertainment and executive positions at PepsiCo.