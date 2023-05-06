What to Know A person opened fire at an outdoor shopping center in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, killing an untold number of people Saturday afternoon.

At least nine people are known to have been hospitalized after the shooting. Fire officials caution that the number could grow.

The gunman has been killed, police said, but no further information has been confirmed about the shooter.

COMING UP: City officials say they expect to offer another update on the shooting response and investigation sometime Saturday night. That update will be carried in the video player at the top of this article.

An unknown number of people are dead and at least nine are injured after a mass shooting at an outdoor outlet mall in suburban Dallas Saturday afternoon, according to local police officials.

Police in Allen, Texas confirmed there were fatalities in the shooting but were not yet ready to release the number of people who had been killed. Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said at least nine shooting victims were taken by city ambulances to area hospitals but cautioned that there could be others who were injured who were taken to hospitals other ways.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney, District 3) said on Twitter at about 6:15 p.m. that the gunman was no longer a threat and that there were a number of casualties, which Allen Chief of Police Brian Harvey later confirmed at a news conference at about 6:30 p.m.

Harvey said an officer was at the outlet mall responding to an unrelated call when he heard gunfire. Harvey said the officer ran toward the gunfire, found the gunman and "neutralized" him. The officer then made the call for ambulances.

Harvey said they believe the gunman acted alone and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims," said Harvey. "This is a tragedy, people will be looking for answers, we're sorry that those families are experiencing that loss."

NBC 5 News Police respond after a gunman opens fire at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

In a tweet Saturday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed the active shooter situation at the mall at about 4:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the incident took place. The bureau sent agents to the mall and helped local police in the initial response of clearing stores in the sprawling outdoor mall.

An ATF spokesperson told NBC 5 agents and K-9 officers are now working to locate shell casings and begin the process of tracing the firearm or firearms involved in the attack.

WITNESSES REPORT TAKING SHELTER, SEEING BODIES

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured, but several witnesses described to NBC 5 that they saw several people who had been shot including at least two who had been killed.

Hundreds of people were evacuated and were being kept in a parking lot across from the mall, waiting for someone to pick them up or being allowed back to their cars.

Witnesses described moments of terror as they sheltered inside stores for as long as an hour before they were evacuated.

One man, who said he was an employee of a store at the mall, told NBC 5 he and a co-worker saw bullets hitting the columns in front of the shop and ducked to the ground. They managed to make it to a back room, where they barricaded themselves.

NBC 5 News Police respond after a gunman opens fire at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

They described seeing who they believed to be the gunman, wearing a mask and police-like attire.

Bullet holes could be seen in cars in the mall parking lot as well as in storefronts.

The shooting drew a large law enforcement presence from several federal, state and local agencies.

The outlet mall has about 120 stores and appears to have been very busy on Saturday afternoon. The Allen Police Department posted on its social media accounts to avoid the area until further updates.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) May 6, 2023

GOV. ABBOTT, LT. GOV. PLEDGE SUPPORT, OFFER PRAYERS

In a written statement, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he was aware of the shooting and offered the state's assistance in investigating the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Abbott said. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) issued this statement today following news of the shooting in Allen:

“Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.”

Please check back and refresh for updates.