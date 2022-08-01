Flooded Kentucky Communities Grapple With More Rain as Death Toll Rises to 35

Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles.

Gov. Andy Beshear said 35 people have already been killed amid the rising water while hundreds of others remain unaccounted for.

Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday, and the National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

“If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Beshear said Monday at the capital. “Just as concerning is high winds -- think about how saturated the ground has been -- it could knock over poles, it could knock over trees, so people need to be careful. And it’s even going to get tougher when the rain stops. It’s going to get really hot, and we need to make sure people are ultimately stable by that point.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An approaching heat wave means “it’s even going to get tougher when the rain stops,” the governor said. "It’s going to get really hot, and we need to make sure people are ultimately stable by that point.”

More than 12,000 customers remained without power, many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or are unfit for habitation. At least 300 people were staying in shelters.

The floods were unleashed last week when 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours in parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia.

The floodwaters also swept away some of the region’s irreplaceable history. Appalshop, a cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life, was assessing extensive damage at its repository, where historic documents and artifacts were flushed out of the building.

At least 15 people are dead and officials fear that number will increase after rain battered the eastern part of Kentucky

While touring the disaster area Sunday, Beshear said he saw how people have been helping their neighbors.

"These are amazing folks. They’re hurting, but they’re strong. And it’s amazing to see them helping each other, even when they’ve got nothing left,” he said.

About 400 people have been rescued by helicopter, according to Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau.

“In light of the devastation, the response is going pretty well," he said Sunday.

The governor canceled a trip to Israel that was scheduled for later this week, saying he could not travel overseas "while the people of eastern Kentucky are suffering."

Meanwhile, nighttime curfews were declared in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities — Breathitt County and the nearby city of Hindman in Knott County.

Flash floods are the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. Learn what you should do if you are caught in the middle of a flash flood.

Breathitt County declared a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., County Attorney Brendon Miller said Sunday evening in a Facebook post. The only exceptions were for emergency vehicles, first responders, and people traveling for work.

“I hate to have to impose a curfew, but looting will absolutely not be tolerated. Our friends and neighbors have lost so much. We cannot stand by and allow them to lose what they have left,” the post said.

Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice also announced a sunset-to-sunrise curfew because of looting, television station WYMT reported. Both curfews will remain in place until further notice, officials said.

Last week’s flooding extended to West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a similar declaration that enabled officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest portion of the state.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to flooded counties, and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials were helping with the recovery efforts.

___

Associated Press contributors include Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Mike Pesoli airborne with the National Guard and Julie Walker in Washington.