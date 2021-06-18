GMU Pitcher Dies After Tommy John Surgery

A pitcher on the George Mason University baseball team died Saturday at 20 years old, according to the athletic department.

Sang Ho Baek suffered injuries throughout the season and required Tommy John surgery, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by a teammate to raise money for Baek’s family. Baek died from complications with the surgery.

Tommy John surgery, or ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, repairs a torn ligament in the elbow.

"Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball,” head coach Bill Brown said in a press release. “He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."

"Sang embodied everything you would want from a student-athlete,” athletic director Brad Edwards said in the release. “He was an excellent student, dedicated teammate and friend to so many. We are committed to providing support and resources to Sang's teammates and all those in the Mason family who loved him."

Our #MasonFamily mourns the loss of baseball student-athlete Sang Ho Baek.



Sang will be remembered for his positive attitude, determination and love for the game.



We extend our thoughts to Sang’s family, teammates, friends and all who knew him.



📝: https://t.co/fIMkydrTVx pic.twitter.com/CVf36xSZDC — Mason Athletics (@MasonAthletics) June 14, 2021

Baek just finished his freshman season, having played in seven games. He was a native of Salisbury, Maryland, where he helped James M. Bennett High School win the 3A state championship in 2019.