How Aaron Rodgers Trade to Jets Impacts AFC East Odds Entering 2023 NFL Season

Where Patriots stand in latest AFC East odds after Rodgers trade to Jets

The New England Patriots finished second in the AFC East two years ago and appeared to be on an upward trajectory with a talented rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.

But a lot has changed over the last year, and now it looks like the Patriots are the safest bet to finish last in the division during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

The Patriots earned a third-place finish in the division with a 8-9 record last season. The offense took a huge step back. Special teams were uncharacteristically bad. The team did not play good situational football, which had been a hallmark of its success over the last 20 years.

Even if the Patriots improve in 2023, it might not matter because the rest of the division is just better.

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East crown the last three seasons. They are the favorites to do so again, and rightly so. Buffalo still has the best overall roster and top quarterback (Josh Allen) in the group. The Miami Dolphins finished 9-8 and made the playoffs despite starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing four games with a concussion. When healthy, Tagovailoa played fantastic in 2022 and set career highs in many stats.

The New York Jets have a very good defense, impressive young talent at the skill positions (Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, etc.) and just upgraded massively at quarterback by acquiring future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Lackluster quarterback play -- especially from Zach Wilson -- held back the Jets in a major way in recent years. Rodgers gives the Jets much-needed high-end talent, experience and poise at that position.

What do oddsmakers think of the Patriots' chances of competing for a top spot in the AFC East next season?

Here are the latest betting lines for the division, via DraftKings Sportsbook.