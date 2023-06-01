Congratulations are in order for a new mother at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where they celebrated the birth of an endangered kangaroo.

Born to proud parents Arona and Bek, Kikori the Matschie’s tree kangaroo marks an exciting milestone since her birth is the second time her species was born at the Safari Park. Although little Kikori was born in August 2022, the Safari Park made the announcement Thursday and released aww-inducing photos and videos of the joey.

“We are elated with the birth of this Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey,” Donovan Vila, San Diego Zoo Safari Park wildlife care specialist, said in a press release. “Matschie’s tree kangaroos are endangered, so this joey provides hope for the future of this species.”

Kikori, like the rest of her species, was the size of a jellybean upon birth but has quickly grown since then. Now roughly 9 months old, the joey has gained confidence and curiosity, showing interest in browsing various plants and sampling solid foods like lettuce, carrots and cucumbers.

For now, the young animal will remain in her mother’s pouch but will soon slowly begin exiting it. Mother kangaroo Arona will nurse her little one once the joey turns about a year old, and the two will remain close until the youngster is about a year and a half.

Matschie’s tree kangaroos are considered endangered, with fewer than 2,500 adults of their species in the wild. They’re hunted by people for food and trade, and growing agriculture has contributed to their habitat loss.