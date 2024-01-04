Diversity and inclusion

Lululemon founder slams company's ‘whole diversity and inclusion thing'

The yogawear-maker seeks to distance itself from Chip Wilson, who left the company in 2015

By NBC News

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Holds News Conference
Taehoon Kim/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lululemon founder and former CEO Chip Wilson criticized the company's recent moves to expand its product line to a wider market.

In a new interview with Forbes, Wilson, who launched the yogawear-maker in 1998 in Vancouver, British Columbia, criticized what he referred to as the company's “whole diversity and inclusion thing.”

Wilson also called out company ads for featuring people who he said appear “unhealthy,” “sickly” and “not inspirational.”

“They’re trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody,” Wilson said. “And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody … You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”

Lululemon has issued a statement distancing itself from Wilson, who has not been involved in the company's daily operation for years.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

