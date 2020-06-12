Mayor Walsh Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh on Friday declared racism a public health crisis in the city of Boston and immediately redirected $3 million in police overtime funds to help address the issue.

Walsh said he has also signed the "Mayor's Pledge," which among other things calls for a review and reform of police use of force policies. And he declared his support for the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus' "10 Point Plan" outlining a series of reforms at the municipal, state and federal levels.

The mayor announced that he has created a new task force chaired by former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd to ensure that these commitments translate to immediate action. He said this group will be charged with reviewing the Boston Police Department's use of force policies, improving the body camera program and recommending bias training for police officers.

"In Boston, we embrace the opportunity this moment and this movement offers us," Walsh said. "We stand with our Black community and communities of color to lead the change toward a more just and equitable society. With these actions, we will increase equity in public safety and public health, and launch a conversation that can produce lasting, systemic change to eliminate all the ways that racism and inequality harm our residents."

The Boston Police Department had previously announced on Thursday that it was updating its use of force policy in accordance with the #8CantWait campaign.

Boston police officers will be specifically required to de-escalate situations and banned, except when deadly force is required, from putting people into neck restraints under the updated use-of-force policies, according to a statement from the department.

Walsh also said that as part of his proposed 2021 budget that will be submitted on Monday he will reallocate 20%, or $12 million, of the Boston Police Department's overtime budget to invest in equity and inclusion across the city.

“It’s about time," City Councilor Andrea Campbell said of Walsh's announcement. "When thousands are mobilizing to demand our City finally implement reforms to address racism and racial inequities in our systems, City leadership needs to listen and take action. The actions the Mayor took today are important steps. It should not have taken the brutal murders of black men and women to get movement on reforms electeds of color and community leaders have been calling for for years — but I’m glad we’re taking these steps today."

Walsh on Wednesday said his administration was exploring reforms to ensure racial equity, including diverting some police funds to social programs, but fell short of offering specific policies.

He said he was consulting with staff members and elected officials of color to find "permanent solutions" that would lead to systemic changes. He said he expected to release further details "over the course of the next couple days."

"In the past, what we've seen is conversations, and when the demonstrations stop, the conversations stop. That's not what we're going to do in the city of Boston," Walsh said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh introduced a prayer vigil outside Boston City Hall to address the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the unrest it inspired around the country.

Walsh said reforms must be made not only to police, but also in housing, education, economic opportunity and public health.

The remarks came amid calls to defund police departments, a rallying cry for protesters who want funds to be diverted from law enforcement to social services to support communities impacted by systemic racism.

Walsh said he was discussing how to reallocate funds from police to other areas, but said he wouldn't simply cut the police budget.

"It's not just about cutting the budget. It's about how we redirect... some of the money to other areas," he said.

Mayor Marty Walsh went over how the second phase of reopening the city will look, and provided testing updates.

Walsh said this administration was working on the budget, acknowledging spending would likely be reduced by up to $80 million because of revenue lost amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said he was considering directing some police funds to training and community programs.

He said his administration has pushed to change the police department, emphasizing diversity and deescalation tactics, and that since 2013, complaints against officers had declined by 41.

Still, he said, much work remained.

"The police department has to evolve and address these issues," he said. "In light of George Floyd's murder, I think there is real urgency to have even a deeper look at our practices and how we handle ourselves."