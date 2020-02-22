3 Dead, 18 Injured in Southern California Bus Rollover

Three people are dead and 18 are injured after a bus rolled over near the North San Diego County community of Fallbrook on Saturday morning, North County Fire confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 10:29 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76. The "charter style bus" was seen overturned on an embankment on I-15, North County Fire said.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a bus rollover on southbound 15 south of 76 Highway. We have multiple people trapped and injured. Southbound 15 Freeway will be heavily impacted. #FreewayIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

A total of 21 people were initially reported injured in the rollover. Eighteen were transferred to various hospitals with varying conditions and three were later confirmed dead at the scene by North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

Reaching the passengers was complicated for the rescuers. Choi said they needed to stabilize the bus because it was on an embankment. Erosion also played a factor.

By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported off the scene.

Choi said traffic in the area will be heavily impacted for the next few hours.

A total of 10 ambulances were also on the scene.

No other information was available.

