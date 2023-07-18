malaria

New malaria case in Florida brings national total to 8 since May

All seven of Florida’s cases have been found in Sarasota County

By Aria Bendix and Blayne Alexander | NBC News

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida health officials reported a new case of malaria on Tuesday, bringing the total number of locally acquired malaria infections in the U.S. to eight since May.

The cases are the first in 20 years to be acquired in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that locally acquired infections — those not linked to travel outside the country — constitute a public health emergency.

The newest case was identified last week in Sarasota County, where all seven of Florida's cases have been found.

The CDC says malaria is one of the world’s most severe public health problems. Here’s what you need to know about this dangerous disease.

