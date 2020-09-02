ALS

New Treatment May Slow ALS, With Help From Ice Bucket Challenge Donations

GLOUCESTER, MA - DECEMBER 28: People participate in one last ice bucket challenge during the last annual "Plunge 4 Pete" on what would have been Pete Frates 35th birthday on Dec. 28, 2019 in Gloucester, MA. Plunge for Pete began as a fund-raiser in 2012 after Frates' diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrigs disease, and one of many events organized or endorsed by his family that has helped raise many millions for ALS research. Pete Frates used social media to help popularize the Ice Bucket Challenge."
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

An experimental medication may slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, researchers reported Wednesday.

The research was supported in part by donations from the Ice Bucket Challenge, the social media sensation that raised more than $200 million worldwide.

The drug is not a cure, but it may help slow the inexorable disability caused by ALS, which rapidly destroys the nerve cells that control the muscles that allow us to move, speak, eat and even breathe.

