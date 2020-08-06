NJ Woman, Granddaughter Sickened By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Running Generator

A grandmother and a young girl were hospitalized in New Jersey after getting sickened from carbon monoxide poisoning stemming from a generator used after losing power, police said.

The 61-year-old woman called police Tuesday after she found herself having difficulty breathing and was fatigued, according to Patch. She told them she was at her home in South Brunswick, and believed she may be having a heart attack, Patch reported.

When police arrived at the Robin Road residence, they found a generator was running right outside the home's backdoor, and fumes were able to come in through an open window. The officers got the woman and child out of the house, and notified the fire department.

Kendall Park Fire Chief Chris Perez told Patch that when crews arrived, they found that the generator had been running — and pouring the noxious gas into the home — for eight hours. He said the carbon monoxide levels were 350 parts per million, calling it a "lethal amount."

"You will start to feel disoriented and sick right away. The problem is most people think they are just tired. It will kill you," Perez told Patch. A police official also said that had officers waiting inside the home, they would've been overcome by the carbon monoxide as well.

The woman and child were hospitalized and kept overnight. Their conditions Wednesday were not clear.

Perez stressed that generators need to be at least 10-15 away from homes, and not in an enclosed space in order to prevent poisoning accidents.