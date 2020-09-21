Oklahoma Bull Rider Rowdy Lee Swanson Dead at Age 20

An Oklahoma State University student died after he was bucked off a bull he was riding during a rodeo in Texas.

Rowdy Lee Swanson, 20, died of injuries he sustained after the incident on Thursday at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas. His death was announced the following day on Twitter by Oklahoma State Rodeo coach Cody Hollingsworth.

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson," Hollingsworth wrote alongside of a photo of Swanson wearing his rodeo attire. "He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time."

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson. He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time." - Coach Cody Hollingsworth. pic.twitter.com/wyIJ7VRJsK — OKState Rodeo Team (@OkStateRodeo) September 18, 2020

Swanson, who was from Duncan, Oklahoma, was majoring in animal sciences at the university. No details were immediately available regarding the injuries he suffered after being thrown off the bull, identified in a statement as Rafter G Rodeo’s Gritty.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a new release. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association posted a message on its Facebook page expressing condolences to Swanson's family.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association’s PRCA Pro Rodeo,” said PPCLA’s Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner. “The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family.”

In January 2019, professional bull rider Mason Lowe died as a result of injuries sustained after he was thrown from a bull and trampled. He was 25 years old.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: