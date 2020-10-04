Queens

3 Seriously Injured After Seaplane Crashes Into Queens Pier: FDNY

emergency crews respond to crash of a small aircraft at Queens pier
News 4

Three people were seriously injured after a small aircraft crashed into a pier in Queens Saturday afternoon, FDNY officials confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the pier near the Long Island Sound for reports of a plane down around 3 p.m. The FNDY confirmed three people with serious injuries were pulled from the single-engine seaplane and transported to local hospitals.

There was no obvious signs of serious damage to the pier located near Riverside Drive in the Whitehouse neighborhood of Queens.

The FAA confirmed the crash of a single-engine Cessna 182 around 3 p.m. Their spokesperson said that NTSB investigators were notified of the crash and would determine its cause.

It was not clear what may have caused the plane to land on the pier.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump Oct 2

Trump's Hospitalization, Condition After Positive COVID-19 Test: What We Know

unemployment 23 hours ago

‘Massively Concerning' Jobs Report Sends a Signal That the Economic Recovery Could Be Fading

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

QueensFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us