3 Seriously Injured After Seaplane Crashes Into Queens Pier: FDNY

Three people were seriously injured after a small aircraft crashed into a pier in Queens Saturday afternoon, FDNY officials confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the pier near the Long Island Sound for reports of a plane down around 3 p.m. The FNDY confirmed three people with serious injuries were pulled from the single-engine seaplane and transported to local hospitals.

There was no obvious signs of serious damage to the pier located near Riverside Drive in the Whitehouse neighborhood of Queens.

At approximately 3pm today a single engine seaplane crashed into a pier at Riverside Drive and 158 St on the Long Island Sound in Queens. FDNY members removed three seriously injured passengers from the wreckage and transported them to local hospitals. FDNY Operations continue. pic.twitter.com/pyuDgguowX — FDNY (@FDNY) October 4, 2020

The FAA confirmed the crash of a single-engine Cessna 182 around 3 p.m. Their spokesperson said that NTSB investigators were notified of the crash and would determine its cause.

It was not clear what may have caused the plane to land on the pier.

This story is developing.