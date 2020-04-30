Despite Clear Progress, NYC Issues Harsh Reminder on Social Distancing: ‘People Will Die’

What to Know Nearly 27,000 tri-state lives have been lost to date; New York alone has reported 18,000 deaths, though the real toll is likely higher

Updated virus modeling projections say New York and New Jersey could relax restrictions after May 9, presuming strong containment measures stay in play (but not until June 21 for Connecticut)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says some parts of NY may be poised to reopen when his "PAUSE" directive expires May 15; NJ Gov. Phil Murphy says his shutdown order will remain in effect statewide indefinitely

The signs of progress are clear: New York state has averaged fewer than 1,000 new hospitalizations a day twice this week, for the first time in a month. Daily death rates, while still "disgustingly high," as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, are their lowest in a month and inching lower each day. New Jersey and New York have shipped ventilators out to states in need, no longer pleading to have them sent in.

Yet people are still dying. People are still getting sick. A virus that was unknown to science six months ago is still killing someone every 2 minutes across the tri-state area. We cannot let down our guard, leaders say, even to mourn our dead.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a harsh reminder, and stern warning as he faced criticism for breaking up a crowd of thousands that lined streets in Williamsburg this week for a rabbi's funeral.

"Large gatherings of any kind, anywhere, are still forbidden. The amount of danger created by that kind of gathering is simply inestimable," the mayor said of the Brooklyn funeral. "The fact that people will die because of it, it just goes against everyone's values."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea pleaded with New Yorkers to protect his officers on the front lines, who risk their lives daily to keep the city safe. A number of NYPD lives, including veteran detectives, have been lost already.

"People have to be accountable for their own actions," Shea said.

It is that very personal accountability that has prevented this crisis from becoming even more of a catastrophe than it is, Cuomo says. Months ago, virus models projected much higher death rates for New York and the nation. Today, those projections, while still sobering, are significantly lower.

"The projections didn't change. We changed the reality" through our actions, Cuomo said. But our actions can just as easily swing the curve the other way.

Leaders in hard-hit states across the country are trying to ensure that doesn't happen when warm weather hits. At the same time, they're slowly reopening lower-risk areas to give their anxious people some reprieve.

De Blasio says he plans to unveil new warm weather plans in the coming days. New York City's beaches would normally open on Memorial Day, which he said will not happen this year. But other beaches and activities could open deeper into summer; it's a matter of balancing what can actually afford to open economically with what the city can afford to allow open for the sake of public health, he said.

In the meantime, an effort to open 40 miles of city streets to pedestrians in May, with the objective of opening up to 100 miles in the coming months, is underway.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said he would allow state parks and golf courses to reopen Saturday. Playgrounds, pavilions and bathrooms remain closed. State park parking lots will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Face-coverings are recommended, but not mandated. Social distancing is required.

Murphy said county parks could reopen, too, but left that decision to local municipalities. A number of mayors in New Jersey's hardest-hit counties said Wednesday they would keep their parks closed to protect public health. The governor, meanwhile, is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Thursday to discuss testing and financial assistance to states.

"We know better days will come. We can hasten their arrival if we keep up with our social distancing, washing our hands, and staying at home," Murphy said Wednesday. "We will get there. I promise you."

When Will It Be Safe to Reopen?

Murphy promised New Jerseyans "we'll get there." But when? There's no "X" date.

A number of lesser-impacted states have already kickstarted their reopenings. Tri-state governors have laid out initial blueprints for their states; they all include a contingency that certain metrics around hospitalization be met before the process can even begin. Once it does, it will be gradual with intense monitoring.

The widely watched Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) virus projection model, one relied upon by infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and often cited by Cuomo, pushed back its reopening timelines for each of the three tri-states in its latest revision Wednesday night.

IHME now says New York and New Jersey can look to relax restrictions after May 29, presuming strong containment measures stay in place. That's a day later than its previous forecast. Murphy has already extended New Jersey's shutdown order statewide indefinitely. In New York, Cuomo expects to allow his "PAUSE" directive to expire after May 15 in some parts of the state, like upstate, which has seen much slower infection spread, while extending it in places like New York City.

The institute also revised its ultimate death projections slightly upward for the two states, but predicts the last deaths in each state will happen a bit sooner than its previous run. Now IHME says New York could lose up to 24,313 people through May 22; New Jersey could lose up to 7,246 people through May 19.

New York alone has already lost more than 18,000 people. If New York City's 5,302 probable fatalities were included, the toll would top 23,000. Queens and Brooklyn have reported more deaths than any other county in America.

New Jersey has lost 6,770 people to the virus, while Connecticut has reported 2,168 deaths to date. Unlike its tri-state counterparts, Connecticut saw its ultimate death projections dip slightly over a longer time period in IHME's latest model run. IHME now says Connecticut could lose up to 3,315 through June 13.

The revised model pushes Connecticut's reopening timeline back by nearly a week for the second time in as many days. Connecticut, which hit its peak death and resource points a bit later than the other states, can look to relax restrictions after June 21, IHME said Wednesday.

Ultimately, the question of when we can reopen safely hinges on the ultimate question that haunts the minds of governors and citizens daily: When will this be over? We simply don't know, Cuomo says.

We don't even know how many are really infected. The tri-state area has reported nearly 445,000 confirmed cases to date: 299,691 in New York, 116,264 in New Jersey and 26,767 in Connecticut. But early antibody testing in New York indicates the actual case total could be 10 times higher. New York City alone has reported more than 164,000 cases; data shows it may have had up to 2.1 million.

White House Reopening Guidelines Leave Room for Interpretation

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. The criteria has been criticized by some for being vague, creating the opportunity for any governor to argue the numbers are favorable enough to start reopening.

There's a lot about the virus that no one knows or fully understands, not even the globe's top health experts and scientists. Barring a vaccine or effective treatments for the virus, Harvard researchers say social distancing could be necessary into 2022. More than 70 vaccines are in development worldwide, but approval could be 12 to 18 months out if not longer.

Gilead Sciences, one of the leaders on the experimental drug front, released some data on a clinical trial of the drug remdesivir on Wednesday. Fauci said the results showed "good news" and could potentially change the level of care for COVID-19 patients. Northwell Health in New York says it has found some promising early results in a trial that uses a common, inexpensive heartburn drug as treatment in tandem with other experimental drugs. Final results are still about a month out.