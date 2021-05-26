‘Multiple' Fatalities Reported in San Jose, California, Rail Yard Shooting

Multiple people were killed and multiple people were injured Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose, according to authorities.

The incident involves multiple fatalities and multiple casualties, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said, but they did not yet confirm how many. The shooter also died, officials said.

Locator map of where the shooting took place in San Jose.

At about 6:35 a.m., San Jose police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff's vehicles responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials confirmed at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was dead, but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

The county building at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose is serving as a reunification center for employees and families who may be looking for each other, sheriff's officials said. Grief counselors are on site.

No further details were immediately available.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021