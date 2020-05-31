NYC Protests Mostly Peaceful Until Late Evening; Mayor’s Daughter Arrested Previous Day

What to Know Around 700 NYC protestors were arrested over the course of three days of protests, part of a national response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody

NY Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have called on AG Letitia James to expedite a review of Friday's protest

The NYPD has a high degree of confidence anarchist groups planned violent interactions and vandalism amid the protests using a complex network of scouts

Protesters flooded the streets of Times Square by Sunday evening, now the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for his life as a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck earlier this week for nearly 9 minutes.

Thousands started separate protests through New York City sometime after noon and by 9 p.m. several hundred remained in at least two large groups. One of those groups left Brooklyn walking over the Manhattan Bridge and closing all lanes of traffic. While some remained in Brooklyn, other demonstrators appear to be largely concentrated around in Midtown and in Union Square area.

Sunday afternoon protests were mostly peaceful, with no reports of significant arrests by sunset. However, the demonstrations followed the same pattern as previous days' protests with confrontations between protesters and police erupting by late evening. Shots were fired at a marked NYPD vehicle just before midnight in Queens near Thursby Avenue and Alameda Avenue, according to a senior law enforcement official. An investigation is ongoing.

In Manhattan, multiple arrests were made and several officers were injured at 41st and 6th Avenue, police said.

At least one other officer was injured when an SUV with an out-of-state plate "clipped" the officer near Washington Square Park. There were not as many protesters in that area and it wasn't immediately clear if the incident was related to looting incidences that were more widespread in nearby SoHo, where luxury stores were ransacked.

The injured cop is conscious and alert at a local hospital and police are still searching for the vehicle.

A video posted by a reporter for the Gothamist showed one police officer point a handgun at people at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway. New York Attorney General Letitia James later replied to the tweet, asking the video to be sent to her office's complaints email. The NYPD later told NBC News that it was aware of the footage and "it is under internal review."

James promised on Sunday to investigate all complaints of police misconduct thoroughly, urging people to send in videos, pictures and written testimonies, "so that we can put forth recommendations for reform."

Protesters in Brooklyn walk across the Manhattan Bridge in a fourth day of consecutive protests in New York City.

Police say there were dozens of arrests as of early Monday morning and "numerous" officers were injured, but the exact numbers were still unclear. At least 345 arrests were made on Saturday, one of which was the arrest Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter. Chiara de Blasio was arrested at East 12th Street and Broadway for "unlawful assembly," a senior law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News on Sunday. She has since been released.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association, the NYPD union that has been vocal against de Blasio's leadership, took to Twitter Sunday night to criticize the mayor again by posting an image of his daughter's arrest information, which included her personal information such as her home address (listed as Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence) and ID number.

Twitter took down the tweet, which read "How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them," over an hour after it was posted because it violated Twitter Rules.

Earlier in the day, NYPD officers in Queens were seen kneeling with demonstrators earlier in the day at Jamaica Avenue and 168th Street. Protesters applauded as the officers joined the demonstration. In the evening, high-ranking officers in Brooklyn like Brooklyn North Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Ed Delatorre were seen kneeling with protesters, empathizing with the pain of decades after decades of racial injustice.

Maddrey said he was actually inspired by the officers in Queens who took a knee. "The folks in the community, they're hurt. They're upset. They are not our enemies. We just have to show them that we do understand their pain and that we do love them," he said. "Those are our brothers and sisters, but we just have to figure out how we can work with them, let them know that we want to do their protests in peace."

The peaceful gesture was broken up just mere minutes later when glass bottles were thrown into the crowd. Police officers then came to disperse the group and mayhem followed with protesters running for their safety.

It’s hard to describe tonight in Brooklyn. Protestors and @NYPDBklynNorth Chief Maddrey and @NYPDTransit Chief Dellatorre both kneeled in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/APa7th5FpR — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 1, 2020

Cops came to disperse the crowd and mayhem followed. A glass bottle was launched in our direction. pic.twitter.com/OXKZvyAV2X — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 1, 2020

At a press conference Sunday morning, following a long night of injuries to protesters and police as well as significant damage to public and private property, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had no plans to institute a citywide curfew Sunday as many other cities had done. Throughout the evening, the mayor went around the city to "check" on the situations after talking with people in the community on "priorities like police accountability and increasing access to food and relief," he said.

De Blasio said Sunday morning accused members of the anarchist movement of coming from outside of the city and state to intentionally incite violence and said the "we have evidence." He said, "they plan together online, they have very explicit rules, and we're going to make all this information available today and in the days ahead."

Protesters applauded as members of the NYPD joined them in kneeling during a protest in Queens.

Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says there is a high level of confidence within the NYPD that outside groups had organized scouts, medics, and supply routes of rocks, bottles and accelerants for breakaway groups to commit vandalism and violence. There are strong indicators they planned for violence in advance using at times encrypted communications, he said.

"Before the protests began organizers of certain anarchists groups set out to raise bail money and people who would be responsible to be raising bail money, they set out to recruit medics and medical teams with gear to deploy in anticipation of violent interactions with police," Miller said.

Miller said one out of every seven arrests, of 686 so far, have been people from out of state. On Saturday, Commissioner Shea had estimated at least 20 percent of protesters arrested Friday night were from out of town.

Around 33 cops were injured on Saturday, police said. Nearly 700 people have been arrested since protests erupted Thursday night.

Federal Investigators tare trying to figure out whether the violence at some New York City protests were spontaneous or planned. Jonathan Dienst reports.

On Saturday, large groups were still gathered in Brooklyn and Manhattan past midnight, with protesters spotted in Union Square, near the Manhattan Bridge and in Flatbush. A handful of vehicles, the exact number unclear, were on fire near Union Square as protesters continued to clash with officers.

A number of downtown Manhattan businesses, including North Face and Adidas, were broken into and looted on Saturday. Some 47 police vehicles were damaged in Manhattan and in Brooklyn, NYPD officials said.

In Brooklyn protesters have effectively shutdown Atlantic Ave, a major thoroughfare. Drivers stuck in their cars, including city bus drivers, are honking their solidarity. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/C3eEfbhRKC — Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) May 31, 2020

Multiple videos, including one shared with NBC New York, appeared to show two police vehicles hit a group of protesters in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The video shows people place a metal barrier in front of a parked police vehicle near Flatbush Avenue and St. Marks Avenue around 8 p.m.

After a second NYPD vehicle pulls up and protesters are seen banging on the car, it accelerates, pushing people in the crowd. The first police vehicle then also accelerates into the crowd, knocking several people to the ground. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Law enforcement officials say the vehicle was hit with rocks, bottles, and other debris prompting the officers to push through the barrier instead of confronting the protesters outside. Mayor de Blasio called the video troubling on NY1: "I wish the officers hadn’t done that. But I have to be clear, they were being surrounded.”

The mayor's communications director said de Blasio had been in Flatbush for much of the evening "where we've had a tense situation."

There were fewer injuries to NYPD officers Saturday night and those injuries were minor in nature, a senior department spokesperson told NBC News.

A short time before, the city's Office of Emergency Management alerted that all Brooklyn-bound lanes of Manhattan were closed at 7:30 p.m. due to protest activity. A large group of protesters walked across the Manhattan-bound lanes, passing cars stopped along the bridge.

Below the bridge, northbound traffic was stopped for almost an hour on FDR Drive at Catherine Slip for a second group of protesters.

The NYPD has told its officers that they should be prepared to come into work whenever and wherever they are needed in the city due to the ongoing protests and events citywide as a precautionary measure.

The memo to all NYPD officers sent within the last 2 hours, and reviewed by NBC News, says "in light of citywide events and the ongoing need to provide extensive police services on a citywide bases, the police commissioner has directed that the duty chart be suspended until further notice."

Chopper 4 was overhead in Flatbush just before 8 p.m. where a NYPD vehicle was seen on fire. At roughly the same time, small garbage fires were spotted near W 14th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. It was not immediately clear how the fires were set.

Earlier, hundreds joined a Staten Island afternoon rally the Rev. Al Sharpton led to the site where Eric Garner died after being placed in an NYPD police officer's chokehold in 2014.

Sharpton and Garner's mother spoke before a largely peaceful gathering outside the 120th Precinct Saturday about the parallels between the death of Garner and Floyd, whose dying words -- "I can't breathe" -- now echo in protest chants nationwide. Saturday marks the third straight day of New York City protests over Floyd's death and follows a violent night in Brooklyn that saw a Molotov cocktail light an NYPD van ablaze as protesters clashed with police.

Mayor De Blasio discusses the violence that erupted during George Floyd protests in Brooklyn.

Just on Friday night, the NYPD confirmed at least 200 arrests -- including two sisters from upstate New York detained after one threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van -- and multiple cops were believed to have been injured. The woman who threw the Molotov cocktail will face federal charges from prosecutors in Brooklyn, law enforcement source say.

Officers recovered a firearm, bricks, and brace knuckles from protesters they arrested, NYPD Commissioner Shea said. He told NBC News he estimates at least 20 percent of the arrested protestors are from out of town, but suggested that number could be higher.

"It's tough to practice de-escalation when you have a brick being thrown at your head," Shea said, who said a number of officers had teeth knocked out Friday night and others were in the emergency room as of Saturday morning. He described the protest at Foley Square as peaceful while the protest at Barclays Center was "a well planned, orchestrated protest" designed "specifically to cause mayhem."

At least 50 people were arrested Friday in protests over George Floyd's death. Ken Buffa reports.

Two state legislators at the Brooklyn demonstration were pepper-sprayed and one handcuffed, legislative leaders said in a statement.

One protest video that quickly went viral (with nearly 6 million views Friday) showed a large male NYPD officer shoving a smaller female protester with intense force, sending her flying to the ground. The woman told NBC News she was released from the hospital early Saturday with a concussion; the NYPD said the officer is under investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced their request for an expedited, independent review by Attorney General Letitia James of "all actions and procedures that were used last night."

The Civilian Complaint Review Board told NBC New York it received 307 complaints from clashes between cops and protestors since Friday.

NYPD van ablaze are Dekalb and Fort Greene Place, video provided by a law enforcement source. pic.twitter.com/Za56Kc714y — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) May 30, 2020

At his press conference Saturday morning, de Blasio acknowledged a number of issues at Friday's protest that "we need to address." He emphasized the NYPD's obligation to "find the best possible way to keep peace" while condemning the violent police-protestor clashes.

“Any protester that tries to take the humanity away from a police officer and devalue them just because they are a public servant is no better than the racists who devalue people of color and particularly black men in America," he added.

Hundreds of protesters took to New York City's streets Friday night to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of a black man's death in Minneapolis, after at least 70 people were arrested in a similar rally Thursday.

Friday's protests came just hours after the police officer seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Minnesota officials said. According to a criminal complaint, Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 1/2 minutes, including 2 1/2 minutes after Floyd became unresponsive. (Late Friday night, Chauvin's wife said she was leaving him and that she extended her sympathies to the Floyd family.)

"George Floyd is dead. He is dead because he was black. He was killed because he was black. It's as simple as that. It's as horrible as that. It's as painful as that and it's as unacceptable as that," de Blasio said earlier Friday, before the protests.

Friday marked the second day of protests in New York City over Floyd's death. They began Thursday afternoon, with crowds of people gathering in Union Square chanting refrains against police violence, including "I can't breathe" — the words Floyd said while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground for almost 10 minutes, the officer's knee on the back of his neck.

"I can't breathe" were also the last words of Eric Garner, who died after being taken down by NYPD officers on Staten Island in 2014. The phrase became a rallying cry after Garner's death.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, was seen at the Friday demonstration alongside New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to lead another rally Saturday at the Staten Island location where Garner died.

Protesters say Floyd's killing is reminiscent of Garner and Rodney King, the black man who was violently beaten by Los Angeles police officers. When the cops were acquitted, it sparked riots.

Some protesters in New York City turned to violence on Thursday night, as did many of the marchers across the country. One of the New York City protesters arrested during the hours-long Justice for George Floyd demonstration punched an officer in the face, while another was carrying a knife, officials said. A third person threw a garbage can at an officer, striking him in the head, police said.