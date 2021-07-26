Aaron Rodgers

Report: Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Packers in 2021

Green Bay's disgruntled QB has told those close to him he will playing for the Packers this season

By Steve Coulter

The biggest drama of the 2021 NFL offseason is about to come to its inevitable conclusion.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told "people close to him that he does plan to play" for Green Bay in 2021, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The report also said that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was "hopeful" that the team's front office and Rodgers could resolve theirs issues.

Rapoport went on to say that he believes that things between Rodgers and the Packers "appear to be slowly starting to thaw."

Last week it was reported the Packers offered a contract extension make Aaron Rodgers the NFL's highest paid player and he turned down the deal.

Rodgers turns 38 in December and has been rumored to be pushing for a trade out of Green Bay since the 2021 NFL Draft in April. 

At least one teammate felt left out of in Rodgers' inner circle if the quarterback is indeed coming back to the Packers.

