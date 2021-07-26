Report: Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Packers in 2021

The biggest drama of the 2021 NFL offseason is about to come to its inevitable conclusion.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told "people close to him that he does plan to play" for Green Bay in 2021, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

The report also said that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was "hopeful" that the team's front office and Rodgers could resolve theirs issues.

Rapoport went on to say that he believes that things between Rodgers and the Packers "appear to be slowly starting to thaw."

From NFL Now: Things between #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and the organization appear to be slowly starting to thaw. More here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/bbICIi1SHv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Last week it was reported the Packers offered a contract extension make Aaron Rodgers the NFL's highest paid player and he turned down the deal.

Rodgers turns 38 in December and has been rumored to be pushing for a trade out of Green Bay since the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

At least one teammate felt left out of in Rodgers' inner circle if the quarterback is indeed coming back to the Packers.