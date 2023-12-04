Man stabs security guard to death, injures another guard at Center City Macy's, police say

A man stabbed a security guard to death and injured another guard after trying to steal merchandise from the Macy's store in Center City, Philadelphia police said.

The ordeal began Monday around 10:45 a.m. at the Macy's on 13th and Market streets. Police said an unidentified man was trying to steal hats from the store and was caught by security guards who took back the merchandise.

The suspect left the store and then returned 15 minutes later, stabbing one of the guards, a 30-year-old man, in the neck, police said. A second security guard, a 23-year-old man, tried to intervene and was stabbed in the face and arm, according to investigators.

Léelo en español aquí

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 30-year-old guard was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m. The 23-year-old guard is in stable condition.

The guards were employed by Macy's and were unarmed, according to Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford.

“Just a tragic situation. Right here, a few weeks before the holiday, these security officers are just doing their job," Stanford said. "They’re here to make sure that people can come to this location and shop in a safe manner. And for something like this to happen on a Monday morning, again, during a holiday season or any time of the year for that, but just another indication that every bit of crime is important in the city."

The suspect in the stabbings fled the scene and hopped on a Market-Frankford Line train at the 13th Street Station, tossing a knife on the tracks in the process, police said. That suspect was later arrested at the Somerset Station on Kensington Avenue in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, according to investigators.

The incident caused delays on SEPTA trains between the 15th and 8th Street stations, officials said.

The Center City Macy's has experienced one of the highest levels of retail theft in Philadelphia, according to Stanford.

"Just year to date, they have over 250 reports of retail theft at this location. So it is an ongoing situation," Stanford said. "An ongoing problem. Not just for large chain stores like this but in terms of businesses throughout the city.”

The Macy's store is also one of the most popular attractions in Philadelphia during the holiday season and features a light show with around 100,000 LED lights as well as a massive Christmas tree.

“It’s a huge attraction," Stanford said. "You hear the music playing in the background. It’s very unfortunate to see our city experience this. But again, still encourage people to come to our city. Still encourage people to come and enjoy the city as best as they can."

The Macy's store is currently closed due to the stabbing. A store spokesperson sent a statement to NBC10.

"We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy's Center City," the spokesperson wrote. "The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority."