Donald Trump

Trump picks Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general

In selecting the congressman, Trump passed over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

By The Associated Press

 Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol after the last votes before the August recess on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.

In selecting the congressman, Trump passed over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.
Earlier, Trump said he had chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as director of national intelligence

This is a developing story

