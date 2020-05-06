Verizon

Woman Struck by Telephone Pole to Receive $125M From Verizon

In addition to the judgment against Verizon, it orders utility PSEG to pay $250,000

95414307
Scott Olson/Getty Images, File

The family of a woman who was paralyzed when she was struck by a falling telephone pole as she waited for a bus is to receive $125 million to settle a lawsuit against Verizon.

Maria Meister was commuting from Union City to her job in New York in 2017 when the pole snapped, crushing her head and body. She suffered multiple spinal injuries and a severe brain injury and is paralyzed from the chest down, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleged the pole was 43 years old and had been scheduled to be replaced in 1999 when PSE&G removed its equipment from the pole and directed Verizon to do the same and remove the pole. The suit also claimed Verizon hadn’t inspected the pole since 1989.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 17 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Now Says Task Force to Remain; ‘COVID Party’ Warning in Wash.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Private Payrolls Drop by 20.2M in April, the Worst Job Loss in the History of ADP Report

The settlement order was signed Monday by a state judge in Essex County. In addition to the judgment against Verizon, it orders utility PSEG, which jointly owned the pole, to pay $250,000.

“Because of their egregious actions, coupled with the catastrophic injuries to Maria, Verizon came to the table and the case settled,” said attorney David Mazie, who represented Meister.

In an email, Verizon spokesman Rich Young wrote, "While no amount of compensation can make up for what was lost, we hope the resolution of this case helps bring some measure of comfort, and provides care for Maria and her family, now and in the future.”

This article tagged under:

VerizonNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us