Fla. Woman Went Missing During Road Trip, Family Says

The family of a young South Florida woman who went missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend is asking for the public's help in finding her.

Isabella Marin, 21, was last seen by family members on Nov. 23, they said Tuesday.

The family members said Marin, who is a gamer and influencer on Twitch, had recently met her boyfriend at a festival in Homestead and began acting strange.

Marin had gone to see her mother and stepmom on Nov. 23 and showed up barefoot and covered in sand, and was acting strange and told them she was going on a "journey," they said.

"She wasn't looking like herself, she wasn't acting like herself," stepmom Adriana Sauma said. "She was most of the time very put together. She came into my house, she was covered with sand, she jumped into my bed and looked like she hadn't showered or eaten in a couple of days."

Marin didn't say where she was going and the family suspected she was on some sort of substance.

Marin's boyfriend, Israel Del Rosario, said they visited his father in the Suwanee, Georgia, area for Thanksgiving and were on their way to California.

Del Rosario said after Thanksgiving dinner, Marin told them she needed to leave and left by herself in her car, a black Kia Forte.

Marin's mother said Del Rosario's father told her there'd been some sort of argument between the two.

"He told me that they got into an argument and that she said goodbye to him in Atlanta. She dropped him off at his dad's house," mom Olga Jarrin said.

On Monday, the father filed a missing person report in Georgia at the request of Marin's family.

"I'm really not sure how to feel, it's somebody I love and I will continue loving a lot," Del Rosario said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I'm the type of person who's very aware of the energy that I'm upkeeping and maintaining and not trying to push that on anybody no matter where they are. As confusing or upsetting personally as it is, it's something I have to deal with and I can't allow myself to be worried."