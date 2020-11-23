Biden Announces Key Members of Foreign Policy and National Security Teams

President-elect Joe Biden is building out his administration with several key picks for national security and foreign policy roles.

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change.

John Kerry, a former secretary of state, will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, Mayorkas will be the first Latino and immigrant to serve in the post.

Biden's transition team also announced Monday that he plans to nominate Avril Haines to be his director of national intelligence, the first woman in U.S. history to head the intelligence community.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield was named U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, assigning a career diplomat to a key post in his administration. The appointment also puts a Black woman in a highly visible and influential position among Biden’s foreign policy leadership.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

