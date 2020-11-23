John Kerry

Biden Announces Key Members of Foreign Policy and National Security Teams

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change

Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is building out his administration with several key picks for national security and foreign policy roles.

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change.

John Kerry, a former secretary of state, will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, Mayorkas will be the first Latino and immigrant to serve in the post.

Politics

Biden Administration 2 hours ago

5 Things to Know About Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Elections 2020 3 hours ago

‘A National Embarrassment': Republicans Turn on Trump Election Challenges

Biden's transition team also announced Monday that he plans to nominate Avril Haines to be his director of national intelligence, the first woman in U.S. history to head the intelligence community.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield was named U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, assigning a career diplomat to a key post in his administration. The appointment also puts a Black woman in a highly visible and influential position among Biden’s foreign policy leadership.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

 This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

John KerryThe Biden Transition
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us